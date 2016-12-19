Food is a quintessential part of the holiday season, but we don’t always have time to cook for ourselves or the family. If cooking doesn’t fit into your schedule, fear not—several restaurants will be keeping their doors open for Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day. From burgers to Mexican food, to Chinese food and more—Denver restaurants have a little something for every taste.

The Nickel Bar

When: Saturday, December 24 until 8 p.m. and December 25 until 9 p.m.

Where: The Nickel, 1100 14th St., Denver

The Lowdown: The Nickel bar will be adding some dressed up versions of holiday specials to its menu for the season. The restaurant is cooking up Americana with a twist. Waldorf Salad, prime rib, and pineapple honey ham are just a few of the festive menu items available.

Range and Teller Bar at Renaissance

When: Sunday, December 25

Where: The Renaissance Denver Downtown City Center Hotel, 1918 17th St., Denver

Price: $56 per person

The Lowdown: Range and teller Bar will be serving a set four-course New American Western style Christmas dinner. Menu Items include chestnut soup, pomegranate endive salad, red wine short rib and pistachio espresso semifreddo. To make reservations call 720-726-4800.

Rhein Haus with Free Berliner

When: Saturday, December 24

Where: Rhein Haus, 1415 Market St., Denver

Price: Free

The Lowdown: The last day of Rhein Haus’ 12 Days of Christmas celebration is bringing free beer to your table. It’s hard to dedicate yourself to only one beer. Taste five of the beerhall’s draft beer with a complementary Berliner—limit one per table.

Christmas Burger at HopDoddy

When: Saturday, December 24, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 1747 Wynkoop St., Denver

Price: $6-$11

The Lowdown: Hopdoddy will be serving Christmas dinner between a bun. The “Roast Beast” will include green beans, hash, yam casserole and a Kobe beef ground patty. A green mint milkshake fittingly called “The Grinch” will sweeten up your holiday for dessert.

Postino’s Happy Eve Hour

When: Saturday, December 24, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Postino Wine Cafe, 2715 17th St., Denver

Price: $5 glasses of wine and pitchers of beer

The Lowdown: Postino will be offering happy hour prices on Christmas Eve. The restaurant will also offer a seasonal poached pear bruschetta to pair with your libations. Last minute gifts? Buy a $100 gift card and get $20 back to spend for yourself.

Holiday Punch at Punch Bowl Social

When: Saturday, December 24, ends at midnight

Where: Punch Bowl Social, 65 N Broadway, Denver

Price: $6

The Lowdown: Go bowling, sing karaoke, or play some ping pong on Christmas Eve while enjoying a featured holiday punch Jingle Around the Clock. The seasonal beverage blends Old Forester bourbon, McClary Bros Michigan Cranberry Shrub, house made seasonal vanilla syrup, and Teakoe Tea’s Earl Grey Odyssey to warm the coldest of souls. Call 303-765-2695 to make reservations.

Ace’s Asian Comfort Food

When: Saturday, December 24 until midnight

Where: Ace Eat and Serve, 501 E 17th Ave., Denver

Price: Prices may vary

The Lowdown: Denver’s designated ping pong room will be open until midnight on Christmas eve to serve up Asian-inspired comfort foods. Get a rally going while sipping on a spiced rum featured cocktail—The Scorpion Bowl. Game, set and match!

LOLA’s Feliz Navidad

When: Saturday, December 24, 5-9 p.m.

Where: LOLA Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Price: $16 per person

The Lowdown: Take a step away from the cold and onto the coast for some Christmas eve seafood. LOLA will be serving up a holiday family style paella alongside a featured caesar salad, milk, cookies and half-priced bottles of wine. This is about as close as you can get to the Ocean in the Rockies this season.

Alpine Dog Christmas Day Release

When: Sunday, December 25

Where: Alpine Dog Brewery, 1505 N Ogden St., Denver

The Lowdown: Christmas Day calls for a dark beer, and Alpine Dog has got you covered with a release of its new Russian Imperial stout: “The Dyatlov Pass Incident”. The new brew is has been aged in Breckenridge Bourbon barrels for the last year, and will be released during Alpine Dog’s third annual Christmas party.

Surf and Turf at Morton’s Steakhouse

When: Saturday, December 24 and Sunday December 25, 4-9 p.m.

Where: Morton’s Steakhouse, 1710 Wynkoop St., Denver

Price: $55 per person

The Lowdown: Crisp linen and mahogany are the makings of the perfect table for two—lobster and steak. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will feature Morton’s surf and turf holiday special.

Rosenberg Bagels’ Jewish Christmas celebration

When: Saturday, December 24, 5-10p.m.

Where: Rosenberg’s Bagels, 725 E 26th Ave., Denver

Price: $60 per person (all inclusive food and bar)

The Lowdown: Rosenberg’s will be holding their 2nd annual Jewish Christmas pop-up at the Five Points location on Christmas Eve. The menu will feature Chinese American favorites like egg rolls, Lo Mein and General Tso’s chicken. Holiday favorites “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “The Hebrew Hammer” will air to complete the holiday experience. Get tickets here.