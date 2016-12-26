Another year has come and gone, and as we look forward to a new year and fresh start we search for the best way to celebrate. Denver is an incredible city for both dining and partying. Whether you are leaning towards eating out or simply hitting the town to close out 2016 with a bang we’ve got you covered. Below are twenty one places to ring in the new year with a full belly and a glass raised high.

Hudson Hill

When: Saturday, December 31, 9p.m.-12:30a.m.

Where: Hudson Hill, 619 E 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: $85

The Lowdown: Hudson Hill is hosting a new year’s eve bash for a select number of guests and it is promised to be intimate and unlimited. The craft cocktail bar will allow guests unlimited access to their mixed drink menu, beers and wine. Guests will also get a light snack and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are available here.

Unmask the Night at Coohills

When: 9 p.m. Where: Coohills, 1400 Wewatta St, Denver. Cost: $130 (including tax and gratuity)

The Lowdown: Coohills will bring the element of mystery with their masquerade ball. The price includes two drink tickets, a champagne toast and a buffet including chicken coq au vin sliders and blue crab cakes, as well as a dessert station with eggnog cream puffs and chocolate peppermint gateau. Door prizes will be awarded to those wearing the most creative masks —dress code is cocktail attire — and all who attend will receive festive party favors. Reservations can be made at 303-623-5700. Denver Union Station

Great Hall Silent DJ Party When: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver. Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Dance your way into 2017 with a special silent disco in Denver Union Station’s Great Hall. Three DJs from New York’s Sound Off will be providing the tracks simultanously on three different channels giving the audience a chance to tune in to whatever style party they please. Tickets here.



Gallery Level Speakeasy

When: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.



Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver.

Cost: $85 per person in advance, $100 per person at the door. This tickets includes access to the Great Hall Silent DJ as well as the Gallery Level Speakeasy.

The Lowdown: Denver Union Station’s lower level will be transformed into a festive Speakeasy with a private party featuring live music by Denver’s Gypsy Swing Revue. Tickets include a welcome cocktail and passed canapés.



Cooper Lounge

When: Three Seatings: 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver.

Cost: $75



The Lowdown: Celebrate then end of 2016 in the Cooper Lounge. Raise a glass at midnight with a complimentary glass of Veuve Cliquot in a commemorative champagne flute. The regular menu will be served. Reservations can be made at 720-460-3738.



ART Hotel

NYE 4-Course Dinner



When: 4 – 10 p.m.



Where: FIRE Restaurant at ART Hotel, 1201 Broadway, Denver.

Cost: $75

The Lowdown: A four course prix fixe menu will be served to prepare guests for the party to come.



New Years Eve Celebration



When: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: FIRE Restaurant at ART Hotel, 1201 Broadway, Denver.

Cost: $20, $25 if you are not wearing white



The Lowdown: the ART hotel’s signature restaurant and lounge, FIRE, will host a New Year’s Eve White Party. Guests and locals alike can enjoy dancing with music by DJ Sinna G, a champagne toast, hors d’oeuvres and festive party favors. Reservations can be made at 303-572-8000.

Avanti Food & Beverage



When: 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Avanti Food and Beverage, 3200 N Pecos St., Denver.

Cost: $80



The Lowdown: Two Parts comes through again with a surely raucous affair at Avanti, the elevated LoHi food court. Price of ticket includes bottomless well cocktails, house red, white, and rosé wines and house beer (including Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA and Loose Leaf from Odell Brewing). Tickets here.



Get Lei’d at Rebel: Hawaiian New Years



When: 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Rebel Restaurant, 3763 Wynkoop St., Denver.

Cost: $85



The Lowdown: Rebel restaurant will transport you away from the cold with their Hawaiian inspired New Years festivities. Entertainment for the evening will include a price fixed five course dinner, a DJ, a limbo contest, fire dancers and an outdoor bonfire. The menu includes house made spam musubi pineapple steak, foie gras loco loco, mochi encrusted opakapaka (Hawaiian pink snapper, caviar grilled wagyu kalbi, among others. Reservations can be made at 303-297-3902.

Halcyon



When: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 245 Columbine St., Denver.

Cost: $50

The Lowdown: Cherry Creek’s newest resident invites guests to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Halcyon style. Unhooked from the ordinary in all the best ways the party includes continuously flowing champagne, hours d’oeuvres and late night snacks. Music will be provided provided by Sean Stolar. Tickets here.

Departure



When: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 249 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: $85

The Lowdown: Guests will enjoy Asian-inspired dishes from Executive Chef Gregory Gourdet such as Big Eye Tuna Poke, Crisp Pork Belly, Poached Maine Lobster, and Glazed Beef Short Ribs, along with a selection of unique desserts like Charcoal Meringue. Guests interested in attending the Transport/Transcend party in the Halcyon ballroom afterwards can receive a discounted ticket rate of $25. Reservations can be made at 720-772-5020.

Spuntino



When: 5 p.m.

Where: 2639 West 32nd Ave., Denver.

Cost: $65

The Lowdown: Spuntino will be serving a four course prix fixe menu with innovative Italian fare and an intimate environment. Reservations can be made at 303-433-0949.

Milk & Honey Bar + Kitchen



When: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: 1414 Larimer St., Denver.

Cost: $40 for bottomless champagne

The Lowdown: Enjoy a special prix fixe menu, sip on bottomless champagne, or simply partake in the scene at the bar with Milk & Honey’s exciting entry to 2017. The DJ will be playing classic and modern favorites. There is no cover to attend and surely a good scene inside. Reservations can be made at 303-997-7590.



The Nickel



When: 5 p.m.

Where: 1100 14th St., Denver.

Cost: $85

The Lowdown: The Nickel will offer a five course tasting menu of classic American cuisine. Options include fried oysters, steak tartare, mushroom tart, scallop with winter citrus, cobia with walnut caramel, pomegranate and sunchoke, quail with foie gras, short ribs with mashed potatoes and truffle, and chocolate almond cake for dessert. Reservations can be made at 720-889-2128.

ViewHouse Ballpark



When: Dinner at 7 p.m., party at 9 p.m.

Where: 2015 Market St., Denver.

Cost: $25 pre-sale general admission (party only), $65 GA including 5 “open bar” drinks, $55 dinner and party ticket.

The Lowdown: The evening begins with an extravagant buffet dinner with three seating times starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person, and include dinner, two drinks, and admission into the Glow New Year’s Eve party. Doors open for the party at 9 p.m. with a DJ spinning on each of the three dance floors backed by black lights, glow décor and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are required for dinner and can be purchased here.