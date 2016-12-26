There is plenty to do in Denver this week. From dancing the night away in the club to enjoying some amazing 1920s-style opera, to laughing your way to the new year, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy this last week of 2016, and get ready to break in 2017.

Monday, December 26

Book Social: The Girls

When: December 26, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: BookBar | Denver Book Store & Wine Bar, 4280 Tennyson St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get away from the holiday craziness at a bookshop for wine lovers and a wine bar for book lovers, The BookBar. This book social will discuss the novel, The Girls by Emma Cline while enjoying a free drink. Now, for those who—maybe—read the book, this will be a nice way to mingle with others who’ve—maybe—read the book as well, so don’t be shy. Come to this one-night stand, leave with no strings attached and make vague promises to see each other again.

An Improvised Christmas Carol Final Show

When: December 26, 8 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Bakery, 2132 Market St, Denver

Cost: $18.50

Tickets: Available here

The Lowdown: If you’re not a mean one, Mr. Grinch or a “Bah Humbug” Mr. Scrooge, then drive your sleigh down to The Bakery for the final showing of “An Improvised Christmas Carol.” Whether or not you’ve seen the Christmas classic film, this experience will be like no other. Every night the performance relies on audience suggestions to create a new twisted version. If you want to laugh and enjoy some improvised acting to even keep you on your toes, then come and enjoy this spontaneous Christmas production.

Tuesday, December 27

Clyfford Still Museum Free Evening

When: December 27–29, 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: How does the most significant art work of the 20th century and free admission sound? Pretty good to me. Well, the Clyfford Still Museum is offering a series of free nights for art connoisseurs. Enjoy a collection of abstract artwork that the world has never seen in such pristine condition under one roof. If you want to talk about all things art and history related and revere pieces of magnitude and mystery, then come and see what makes this museum like no other.

Wednesday, December 28

Justin Willman

When: December 28 7:30 p.m., December 29 7:30 p.m., December 30 7:15 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Denver

Cost: Wed/Thurs: $15, Fri: $25

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Have you ever seen “Cupcake Wars” on the Food Network or “Win, Lose, or Draw” on Disney Channel? If you answered yes, then you’re probably familiar with the American magician, actor, entertainer, comedian and television personality, Justin Willman. His major credits include performing at the White House, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Tonight Show” and “Conan.” His online presence has garnered him more than 50 million views and his debut comedy special “Sleight of Mouth” premiered on Comedy Central with rave reviews. If you want to laugh until your stomach hurts and enjoy some magic too, then I would recommend seeing him while he’s on his “Fake Believe” tour.

Thursday, December 29

Capitol Hillarity

When: December 29, 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: Blush & Blu Denver, 1526 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Capitol Hillarity is a weekly topical showcase including hilarious stand-up comedy, interviews and sketches. It was created by Penny from Heaven, who co-hosts the show along with Brady Quarterman, and Kara Williams. This week’s show includes headliners Jodi Maestas Carothers, Adam Fedyski, Ricky Ramos, Hippieman, Sarah Aziza Hake, Amy Graham, Alex Fenaughty and Steve Vanderploeg. You’ll be sure to laugh at everything political, popular and funny.

Friday, December 30

Tracks Lumiére NYE | Drag Nation: Absinthe

When: December 30, 9 p.m to 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Nightclub, 3500 Walnut St, Denver

Cost: $15

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Tracks is one of the premiere LGBTQ+ nightclubs in Denver and offers delicious drinks, tantalizing music and enough style to go around. With a cultural and social history that spans more than a decade, Tracks is deeply in tune with its community. Before 2016 ends, be sure to drink the potent potion of the Green Fairy and enjoy a night of inspiration and ecstasy. With your best fashion and your coolest dance moves, you’ll dance the night away with everyone under the moon.

Rocky Horror Picture Show – Midnight Madness

When: December 30, 11:59 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St, Denver

Cost: $9

The Lowdown: The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cult musical comedy horror film by Jim Sharman that debuted in 1975. This movie, as well as the musical adaptation The Rocky Horror Show follows the plot line of a newly engaged couple Janet and Brad. One stormy night, they come across the home of a transvestite scientist—Dr. Frank N. Furter—who unveils his latest scientific creation, Rocky Horror— a fully grown muscled man perfectly designed in every way. An array of musical numbers and dance sequences used in the film have become iconic to the avid movie and musical lover. Join other fantastical characters like Riff Raff and Meat Loaf, and celebrate one of the most popular Hollywood horror movies and Old Dark House melodramas.

Saturday, December 31

New Years Eve 8th Annual Salsa Masquerade Ball

When: December 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: La Rumba Night Club, 99 W 9th Ave, Denver,

Cost: $10 cover with mask, $15 without

The Lowdown: La Rumba is a nightclub that has stood the test of time on 99 West 9th Avenue since 1997 and will be celebrating their 20th anniversary next year. Over the years, it has retained its traditional style, sophistication and welcoming atmosphere with some of the best DJs and salsa bands. Every Saturday, this nightclub hosts the largest salsa dance party in Denver. So bring a mask, watch as the clock strikes 12 and ring in the New Year at La Rumba’s 8th Annual Masquerade Ball.

White Rose Gala

When: December 3, 9 to 12 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St, Denver,

Cost: $79-$149

Tickets: Available Here

The Lowdown: Kevin Larson Presents is hosting the “White Rose Gala.” If you want to immerse yourself in the classical art deco, elegance, style and music of the 1920s and “The Great Gastby,” come dressed in your most elegant sequence and fancy fedoras. Be sure to be dressed to the nines because the night’s best entertainment is your fellow guests with their amazing costume designs. Other entertainment includes musical and theatrical performances by flapper girls, ballroom dance exhibitions, and 40+ performers spanning across multiple balconies and levels in the venue. General admission is $79 and VIP is $129. Reserve a table for four people for $99 or a table for six people for $299. Save money on groups that include 20+ people. This is a charity event for “V2 Charities” and “Party with a Purpose.”

Sunday, January 1

Dance Dance Resolution

When: January 1, 11 a.m.

Where: dance2b, 1917 Market St, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: We’re sure most of you have heard of Dance Dance Revolution— the famous dancing game that swept the nation and every known game console. Well, now Groove3 Denver is hosting Dance Dance Resolution, where you can “sweat out 2016 and feel ALIVE and ready for 2017.” For $10, enjoy a live DJ, dance Zumba style moves and start your year off healthy and fit. You’ll leave feeling inspired to accomplish your list of resolutions and ready to conquer the new year.

Mark Your Calendar

Bachelor Babes and Beer!

When: January 2nd, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Brewability Lab, 12445 E 39th Ave #314, Denver

Cost: Free

Wellness Workshop: The ART of SLEEP

When: January 3rd, 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Where: Center Strength Studios, 1000 S Gaylord St, Denver

Cost: Varies

Tickets: Available Here

Award-winning Lecture Series Comes To Denver

When: Jan. 4 through Jan. 24, 2017, Monday through Friday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Denver Christian Schools, 3898 S. Teller St., Denver

Cost: Free

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

When: January 5th, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Harkins Theater Northfield Stapelton, The Shops At Northfield Stapleton, 8300 Northfield Boulevard, Denver

Cost: $10

Tickets: Available Here