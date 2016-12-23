Anyone who has lived in Colorado longer than a minute has heard of Larimer Square — located in the heart of Lower Downtown (LODO) this block is a staple Denver attraction. Restored by Dana Crawford in the 1960s then further developed by Jeff Hermanson in 1993 it is known as one of the Mile High City’s most iconic blocks. Dripping with its signature canopy lights — the businesses along the block are home to an inspired mix of independent shops, award-winning restaurants and lively lounges.

Most Denver inhabitants can name the world-renowned culinary spots on Larimer including: Rioja, Corridor 44, Ocean Prime, The Capital Grille and TAG. But one aspect of Larimer that does not seem to get as much public attention? The fashion. But we are here to tell you to start paying attention. In 2015 Larimer Square underwent a modern revitalization. Updates included re-energizing the alleyways behind Larimer Square to make them into pedestrian walkways with more public art installations. In addition to art, the renovations included the addition of more hot-spots to shop. Take a stroll down Larimer Square and you will not find commercial stores like H&M or MAC, but rather small specialized shops. All unique and with a story localizing them to Denver. From hat-making craftsmen to contemporary women’s boutiques, Larimer Square boasts some of the most hidden gems when it comes to unique Denver fashion.

303 Magazine visited four shops on Larimer Square, and Studio West – an eclectic design showroom, to pull our favorite looks for this winter season showcased below.

Hailee Grace

Where: 1421 Larimer St, Denver

Phone Number: 303-698-2323

Website: haileegrace.com

Hailee Grace was founded in 2013 by Colorado native Hailee Satterfield and Boston native Grace Buttorff, friends who met at CU Boulder. Their motto: providing women with wardrobe staples that are chic, effortless, and affordable (everything is under $130).

Cry Baby Ranch

Where: 1419 Larimer St, Denver

Phone: 303-623-3979

Website: crybabyranch.com

A colorful and eclectic assortment of boots, clothing, accessories, and gifts gives the cowboy aesthetic a modern and fun makeover. Catering to men, women, and children alike, Cry Baby Ranch boasts a touch of Old West whimsy and a whole lot of flair.

Looks were modeled at Studio West located at 1423 Larimer Street, Denver. Since its foundation in 2001 by Priscila Palhava (in Crested Butte) Studio West has grown from a design consultation business to a 2,000 square foot interior design showroom and design studio, with Larimer Square as its second location. Shoppers can find unique home accents and design inspirations.

Goorin Brothers

Where: 1410 Larimer St, Denver

Phone: 303-534-4287

Wesbite: goorin.com

Founded in 1895, Goorin Bros showcases authentic hat making craftsmanship on Larimer Square. At Goorin, you can find fedoras, cadet caps, baseball, duckbill and sun hats for both men and women. Traditional style is based on Old World shapes but Goorin hats keep fresh with a contemporary twist on new designs. Fun fact: Denver Bronco, Von Miller is a frequenter of Goorin’s.

Moda Man

Where: 1459 Larimer St, Denver

Phone: 303-862-5949

Website: www.modaman.com

Moda Menswear is a uniquely styled, locally owned boutique of contemporary casual and elegant attire for men, featuring some of the world’s leading luxury fashion designers.

—

While we brought you our favorites we were not able to showcase them all. Click here for a full guide to shopping on Larimer Square.

Models : Madison Lobato, Holly Osborn, Brittany Benson, Jonathan Stone, Mike Moreno and Cody Roggenbuck.

Photographer: Meg O’Neill