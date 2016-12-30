This year, Denver received almost every accolade under the sun for being a top city in the US. People from all over have flocked in search of soaring mountains and an active lifestyle. However when people think “Denver” they might not think “fashion” or “style.” And it’s true our citizens do love yoga pants and athletic wear. But with a growing population and an influx of different perspectives, it’s not hard to imagine that style in the city is going to change. 303 Magazine reached out to the movers and shakers of the fashion world here in Denver to get their thoughts on this inevitable shift. From curators to bloggers and models and more here’s how Denver fashion experts predict style will change in the Mile High City.

Florence Müller

Curator of Fashion, Denver Art Museum

303: Denver was named the #1 place to live in the US this year. How do you think this influence the fashion scene?

FM: The essence of freedom Denver exudes, and the fact that it’s a place where many young people are relocating to from the East and West coasts, resonates with the quest for a more relatable fashion, a fashion made for the people. The main trend for next season is about garments floating on the body, with less constraints, and softer looks that liberate the body. You will see a lot of oversized blouses and jackets, bathrobes, coats and oversized pants as well. You also will see a lot of off the shoulder trends, using sensual fabrics. Another next season trend is about using very simple white fabric to create very pure monastic dresses. This resonates with the fact that many people in Denver are very down to earth. Denverites prefer to focus on their well-being, the outdoors, and staying fit and healthy. Many Denverites are not pretentious, they are as they are, and don’t need fashion to define them. Another great trend in fashion today is using the fashion show as a platform to send strong messages by displaying them on the garments. Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri and Stella McCartney are some well-known fashion houses and brands using fashion as a socially conscious platform. For a few seasons now, there has been a major focus on the sports-inspired looks. This speaks to Denverites, who need outdoor garments for daily life activities and the multiple sports offered in the Rocky Mountains.

303: What are your predictions for the Denver fashion scene in 2017? How and where do you think it will grow/change?

FM: The Denver scene has potential to grow in the mid-range designer boutique and lifestyle boutique specifically in HiDo or LoDo.

303: What is one thing Denver’s fashion scene NEEDS in 2017?

FM: It would be great to have a boutique specialized in shoes and accessories. We need more brands like Zara, Cos and & Other Stories in Denver to fulfill a niche of good quality, well-designed looks which are still affordable.

Julia Rhoden

Denver Fashion Designer

303: What is a trend that you could do without in 2017?

JR: I can only hope that the complete “grunge” style does not come completely back in style.

303: What trends do you expect to see in Denver in 2017?

JR: I plan to see the “Mod” coming back in 2017 but with a youthful influence and strong primary colors. The use of bold shapes and simple styling.

303: What is one thing Denver’s fashion scene NEEDS in 2017?

JR: Denver should invite designers from cities across the US to partake in high-quality fashion shows and events we produce. This outreach could be a healthy way to bring diverse fashion and art into Denver.

Dustyn Deerman

Editorial Manager, Denver Style Magazine

303: What was your favorite trend in 2016?

DD: I really liked the diversity of the slip dress. It’s made its way through the entire year—it looked great during the warmer months and even with the sub-zero temperatures now people are still rocking them with turtle necks and other winter wear. Olive was another favorite. I have two military (one solid green and the other camo) that I wear constantly. Velvet was another favorite, clearly, based on my photo.

303: What trends do you expect to see in Denver in 2017?

DD: We’ve spent a good amount of time in the ’90s—I think we’re about to see us go back another decade with trends from the ’80s. I would not be surprised to see more blazers, at the office and otherwise. I do think we’ll continue to see more embroidery and patchwork on distressed and vintage denim. On top of that I foresee artists jumping on this trend and creating one-of-a-kind work of their own on clothing (think denim, leather or military jackets with their art work on the back). Band t-shirts are sure to be everywhere. Whether that’s vintage or a tee from a show you just went to featuring your favorite band today. I also think we’ll see more layering with corsets and bralets. I’ve been seeing more of that lately and expect it to carry on into the new year.

303: What is one thing Denver’s fashion scene NEEDS in 2017? (think certain brands or services not widely available here)

DD: I think as much as a good number of people DO support locally created and distributed products, we still need more of that. That’s across all sectors, but especially fashion [and other creative endeavors] in this case. We have so many incredible people creating their own products, running their own small businesses, and those who are doing these things with full intention of giving it back to our community.

We need to continue to support those people. I think publications like Denver Style Magazine and 303 Magazine are great outlets for showcasing who these people and these businesses are, but we, as a community, can always be doing more in showing our support.

John Chapman IV

Founder, Lawerence & Larimer

303: What is one thing Denver’s fashion scene NEEDS in 2017? (think certain brands or services not widely available here)

JC:We could use one or two Zara’s for sure. I think Zara has lots to offer for the ladies and for the gents at an affordable price. I ask myself why we don’t have a Zara so many times.

303: Denver was named the #1 place to live in the US this year. How do you think this influenced the fashion scene?

JC: For those of us that are stylist, designers, retailers, bloggers, etc… It has given us an opportunity to create a strong identity for ourselves and what we are involved in. It has given us a stronger platform to showcase our capabilities.

303: What is a trend that you could do without in 2017?

JC: Social media, truthfully. Though it has helped all of us in various ways, from a fashion and style standpoint, a lot of people are just getting dressed to take pictures. Not sure if its a trend, but I can do without it in 2017, HA!

Brooke Way

Multimedia Journalist, 9News

303: What was your favorite trend in 2016?

BW: I have to admit that I had a lot of fun with the return of the choker. I used to rock them in middle school, but I love when fads like these make a comeback in a more fashionable way. I just spotted some beautiful leather chokers at Stitch Boutique in the Highlands.

303: What trends do you expect to see in Denver in 2017?

BW: I think we will see trends shifting away from the typical “Colorado-look,” like outdoorsy vests and fleeces. I think Denverites are following what styles are coming out of New York and Los Angeles, and that’s reflective in the city’s street style.

303: What are your predictions for the Denver fashion scene in 2017? How and where do you think it will grow/change?

BW: I think our fashion community will continue to become more prominent, and I think people will be willing to take more risks with what they are wearing. I think we can expect to see more bold statements, and interest in fashion-related events like Denver Fashion Weekend will only continue to grow. Locals like Gino Velardi, Charlie Price and Fab’rik are killing it, and I hope to see more of that.

303: What is one thing Denver’s fashion scene NEEDS in 2017? (think certain brands or services not widely available here)

BW: I think we need more pop-ups visiting Denver that will appeal to the fashionistas living in this city. I’d love to see brands like Nasty Gal, REVOLVE and Stone Cold Fox make their way to Denver. I would also love to see more designers and makeup artists hitting the city.

Nancy Sagar & Brittany Mundarain

Public Relations Manager and Assistant Selling Manager, Neiman Marcus Denver

303: Denver was named the #1 place to live in the US this year. How do you think this influenced the fashion scene?

NS&BM: With the influx of people moving to Denver from coast-to-coast, we are noticing a more California-esque, laidback look influence on Denver style.

303: What was your favorite trend in 2016

NS&BM: Our favorite trend this past season had to be bold golds and high-shine metallics. No longer are metallics relegated to evening, they are now for daytime wear, too!

303: What is a trend that you could do without in 2017?

NS&BM: We are feeling a bit over the overabundance of the flannel shirt trend. As Nancy said, “Too many people are tuned into the flannel channel!”

303: What trends do you expect to see in Denver in 2017?

NS&BM: In the year ahead we are anticipating an overall neutral color palette from creams to olive greens to khaki. Khaki will be the new black this upcoming season! Looking to footwear we are expecting a surge in the popularity of flats, specifically slides and slip-on’s.



303: What is one thing Denver’s fashion scene NEEDS in 2017? (think certain brands or services not widely available here)



NS&BM: The one thing Denver’s fashion scene is craving in 2017 is recognition! Denver has developed into a cosmopolitan destination that should be known in our community and within the U.S. as a fashion-forward city offering an amazing lifestyle.

Jack Savoie

Thesavoiedaily.com

303: Denver was named the #1 place to live in the US this year. How do you think this influence the fashion scene?

JS: With being named the #1 city to live in the U.S. this year, it has brought a ton of people, and with it a higher demand for more fashion in Denver. I have witnessed more and more boutiques open, and you can even tell the people around Denver aren’t just wearing Patagonia anymore. Though it is still an active city and we all need a little Patagonia in our closet, people want a little more for the other activities outside of athletic activities.

303: What is a trend that you could do without in 2017?

JS: YEZZY. Let’s pack it up and ship it back, I am done. Like it was cool, but what’s not cool is paying $300+ for a ticket and a show gets canceled. You can obviously tell I am still bitter. Also, I am so tired of everyone with the oversized everything and the nude spandex that costs way too much. Want nude spandex? Try Target.

303: What trends do you expect to see in Denver in 2017?

JS: Trends I am expecting to see in 2017: Though it is already gaining a ton of speed, I am in love with velvet everything, silk dresses, a stripes.

303: What is one thing Denver’s fashion scene NEEDS in 2017?

JS: I have to say two! Barneys and Gucci. Done.

Nicole Schnitzlein

Owner, Lady Jones boutique

303: Denver was named the #1 place to live in the US this year. How do you think this influenced the fashion scene?

NS: I think the most recognizable influence is the development and strength of our fashion community itself- we’re becoming stronger and more pronounced.

303: What was your favorite trend in 2016

NS: Definitely the return of the platform sneaker (thanks, Spice World)

303: What trends do you expect to see in Denver in 2017?

NS: Keep your eye on the pants… I think we are ready to step (a safe distance) away from our beloved skinny jeans.

303: What is one thing Denver’s fashion scene NEEDS in 2017?

NS: Diversity and a little nudge to dress outside the box!

Abena Antwiwaa

Fashion blogger

303: Denver was named the #1 place to live in the US this year. How do you think this influenced the fashion scene?

AA: Denver is still getting there with the fashion scene. I will say when I go to Sunday brunch in the Highlands it’s refreshing to see the cooler, younger crowd who look like they put some effort into what they are wearing. It depends on where you are at in Denver.

303: What is a trend that you could do without in 2017?

AA: I loved the choker trend at first but now I am so sick of it. There [are] way too many versions of the choker now. It’s just not cool anymore.

303: What trends do you expect to see in Denver in 2017?

AA: I expect to see more of the ’80s / ’90s more. I definitely see a lot of it in stores.

Ashley McCredie

Owner, Midnight Rambler Boutique

303: What was your favorite trend in 2016

AMC: Chokers! At first, I wasn’t sure I could embrace them again so soon, but then I realized my love for them never faded. And a close second is the leotard/bodysuit which I hope sticks around for a while.

303: What is a trend that you could do without in 2017?

AMC: Athleisure. Don’t get me wrong, part of me loves the athleisure trend. But I do think it’s important to dress up from time to time, so I hope people don’t forget that certain occasions and outings call for amazing outfits.

303: What trends do you expect to see in Denver in 2017?

AMC: Silk, dusty rose pink, more velvet, off-the-shoulder tops, bombers and stripes. The ’90s flashbacks will still be with us, and bellbottoms (vs skinny jeans) will make a strong comeback.

303: What are your predictions for the Denver Fashion scene in 2017? How and where do you think it will grow/change?

AMC: In the past few years lots of boutiques have opened and those boutiques have brought new brands to Denver and the Denver fashion blogger community has exploded. I think we will see that growth continue. I think Denverites will continue to take more risks with what they wear and not only follow but start trends. Denver’s uniform of jeans, flannels and Colorado flag gear will always be there, but I think people are starting to take more fashion risks and make statements with their clothes.

Raeann Langas

Curve Model, Fashion Blogger

303: Denver was named the #1 place to live in the US this year. How do you think this influenced the fashion scene?

RL: It’s crazy and exciting to see how much Denver has grown. As a Denver native, I have seen the Denver fashion scene grow and transform into what it is today. Due to its rapid growth, I think that we have seen a surge of boutiques open up to fill a void that people are looking for. People want interesting fashion-forward designers that you can’t find at the mall. I think as Denver grows so does the need to give people a new retail concept.

303: What trends do you expect to see in Denver in 2017?

RL: I think the athleisure trend is going to continue to grow in Denver. We have a unique blend of city and mountain life here that people love. It is what draws people here and I think the fashion scene will reflect that. I think the athleisure tend does so well in Colorado because people want comfortable yet fashion-forward clothing that won’t hold them back. I also think Denver has nailed the “mountain chic” trend as I like to call it. It’s the perfect combination of mountain and city, think rustic boots, buffalo plaid with a touch of leather.

303: What is one thing Denver’s fashion scene NEEDS in 2017? (think certain brands or services not widely available here)

RL: I love shopping local but I have noticed that it is hard to find clothes for curvy women. I wear a size 12 and it is really difficult to find unique items in Denver that actually fit. I am a huge advocate of the body positivity movement and it has been incredible to see the fashion industry evolve and cater to women of all sizes, but we still have a long way to go. I think the Denver fashion scene needs to become more inclusive and represent women of all sizes. I think it was awesome that there was a non-traditional night at Denver Fashion Week but showing women of all sizes shouldn’t been seen as non-traditional anymore because fashion is for everybody.

Leslie Clay

Owner, fab’rik Boutique

303: Denver was named the #1 place to live in the US this year. How do you think this influence the fashion scene?

LC: We will continue to see our city grow-up and dress-up! Wearing yoga pants to everything will become a thing of the past.

303: What was your favorite trend in 2016

LC: The majority of women have lived the last few years in their favorite pairs of skinny jeans. With the ’70s being a major catalyst for current runway trends and fresh street style, I’m happy to say that flares are back and better than ever! I also hope thick eyebrows stay forever.

303: What is a trend that you could do without in 2017?

LC: Heavily contoured faces, off the shoulder and cold-shoulder tops have to go!

303: What trends do you expect to see in Denver in 2017?

LC: In 2017, I predict that you’ll see the best of the ’80s including customized jackets, mirrored shades and gold lamé – all with feminine influences and finishing.

303: What are your predictions for the Denver Fashion scene in 2017? How and where do you think it will grow/change?

LC: Decade fashion will continue to have a strong influence for day looks in Denver, but I’m hoping to see our level of casual come to a precipice and take a sharp turn towards chic and elevated.

Nancy Clarissa Gandrud

Stylist and Designer, A Bit Lovely

303: What is a trend that you could do without in 2017?

NCG: I am not that excited about Neon or the ’80s silhouettes coming back in 2017.

303: What trends do you expect to see in Denver in 2017?

NCG: I am excited to see the Shades of Pink, Sheer Chiffon, Day Dresses in cream, ivory and white, and the Wallpaper Florals.

303: What are your predictions for the Denver fashion scene in 2017? How and where do you think it will grow/change?

NCG: My hope is that with the new influx of talent and residents that more chic boutiques with specific points of view will pop up. I love that I have seen some boutiques like Goldyn that I could image in Los Angeles. I would like the curated boutique shopping scene to grow! I wish there was a boutique for great basics, and another for ladylike style with a nod to french style.

303: What is one thing Denver’s fashion scene NEEDS in 2017?

NCG: A boutique that carried contemporary brands in a middle price point of perfect basics would be nice. Think mother denim, James Perse, classic shoes and bags. A one stop shop for great basics that we all need year round. I would love to see some very curated points of view in boutiques in Denver that cater to a lady-like esthetic with a twist. I like classic pieces made of beautiful fabrics that are affordable and have a point of view such as a french aesthetic. I would love to see the Monse brand represented somewhere in Denver. Monse is a new line by two designers who formerly worked at Oscar de la Renta and they have added a menswear element to women’s clothes in a sexy and edgy way.