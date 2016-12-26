It’s been a busy holiday week for most of us and in order to keep things going we’ve compiled a list of events from the day after Christmas right into the New Year. From mimosas to manhattans, Denver’s restaurant scene continues to go strong.

Monday, December 26

Baltic Porter at Call to Arms

When: Monday, December 26, 3p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Brews priced individually

The Lowdown: A dark rich beer has a complexity and depth that is great to snuggle up with on a cold winter night. Monday will begin Call to Arms Brewing Company’s “Week of Lagers”. Mondays brew will feature a baltic porter in collaboration with Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters.

Tuesday, December 27

Los Tacos and Through the Lens

When: Tuesday, December 27, 5-10p.m.

Where: Los Tacos Famous Taqueria, 600 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This is a taco tuesday you won’t want to miss out on. Los Tacos Famous Taquera will host a pre-party for the String Cheese New Years Eve 3 day run. Through the Lens art collective will have a gallery on display accompanied by live music from David Demolli. $1 Los Taco Lagers, $2 Tacos and $20 bottomless margaritas will be available for consumption.

Wednesday, December 28

Ratio Beerworks hosts Ian Douglas Terry

When: Wednesday, December 28, 8-10p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Ian Douglas Terry aka IDT will be in town from Nebraska to host the first in the comedy series “Live at Ratio”. IDT is the co-founder of Omaha’s OK Party Comedy crew and through consistent visits he has built a relationship with Denver over the years. This is your chance at a little holiday comedy relief—Ratio will be pouring beers and IDT will be supplying the laughs.

Thursday, December 29

Tasting in the tap room with Laws Whiskey

When: Thursday, December 29, 5-9p.m.

Where: Laws Whiskey House, 1420 S Acoma St., Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: It is the thursty Thursday before the new year’s celebration and Laws is inviting you into their taproom for a tasting. 3 individual 0.5oz pours of the weekly selection will be available for only $10. This is a great way to cut the cold after a shift at work.

Friday, December 30

A Blue Christmas without Oskar

When: Friday, December 30, 4-8p.m.

Where: Oskar Blues Brewery/The Tasty Weasel, 1800 Pike Rd., Longmont

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Our friends at Oskar Blues Brewing are cranking out something interesting and fun on the regular. Make an appearance at the Oskar Blues Tasty Weasel to celebrate the release of the seasonal Deviant Dale’s Imperial IPA. Dales Pale Ale is an outstanding beer— but the Deviant Dale’s Imperial IPA takes the IBU’s and the hoppiness to a new level.

Saturday, December 31

Click here for our full list of 15 Places in Denver to Ring in the New Year.

Sunday, January 1

Game day brunch at Elway’s Downtown

When: Sunday, January 1, 9a.m.-1p.m.

Where: Elways, 1881 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $28 per person

The Lowdown: Elways has your game day needs covered. Watch your favorite game with NFL Sunday ticket and enjoy a buffet that includes USDA prime strip loin, french toast and biscuits and gravy. If any knows football Sunday it’s John Elway and his steakhouse location downtown.

Keep the party rolling at Punch Bowl Social

When: Sunday January 1, 8a.m.

Where: Punch Bowl Social, 65 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Prices vary

The Lowdown: The award winning bloody mary bar at Punch Bowl Social will be opened to cure your hangover on the first day of 2017. Fuel up with favorites from the new menu like the crispy chicken biscuit, Black Eyed Pea hummus or the superfood grain bowl. After you eat keep the party rolling into the new year with a game of bowling, ping pong, karaoke, cornhole or skeeball. To make reservations call 303-765-2695.

Mark Your Calendars…

Stock Show Menu at La Loma – A Mexican Kitchen

When: Saturday, January 7, 10a.m.-11p.m.

Where: La Loma, 1801 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Menu items priced individually