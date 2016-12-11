Just because you don’t have a fancy timeshare in the mountains doesn’t mean you need to spend the entirety of winter secluded in disgrace. Colorado boasts some of the most breathtaking mountain views and with Airbnb you can immerse yourself in an indulgent getaway without having to be homeless upon your return. So grab a few friends or family members and experience everything a Colorado winter has to offer in the comfort and privacy of your own cozy cabin.

Where: Keystone

Cost: $500 per night ($33 per person)

Sleeps: 15

Located on Keystone’s River Course Golf Course, this luxurious mountain home is the definition of spacious at 5,500 square feet. Even if you bring along the maximum 15 people, chances are you could go your whole trip avoiding someone if you want, and at only about $33 per person, your stay won’t break the bank. Plus, with a private hot tub and a TV theater, you won’t want to go anywhere else during your stay. Should you be able to part with the amenities, however, Keystone offers an unforgettable sleighride dinner.

Where: Breckenridge

Cost: $150 per night ($37.50 per person)

Sleeps: 4

Combining the privacy of a cabin and convenience of a resort, this Bed & Breakfast costs a mere $150 per night. Split between four people, that’s just about $38, leaving you plenty of money to buy a one-day lift ticket at the Breckenridge Ski Resort, located eight miles away.

Where: Glenwood Springs

Cost: $126 ($42 per person)

Sleeps: 3

This private mountain cottage sleeps up to three people making it $42 per person but with only one bed, third wheeling your best friend and her boyfriend is not recommended. For an added bonus, only five minutes stands between guests of this cabin and the Sunlight Ski area. Though there’s no hot tub, Glenwood Hot Springs Pool is practically in the backyard.

Where: Evergreen

Cost: $200 ($50 per person)

Sleeps: 4

Adjacent to the stunning Snyder Mountain, this Evergreen cottage overlooks scenic snow-capped views and comes complete with a fully-stocked kitchen.

Where: Silverthorne

Cost: $374 ($46.75 per person)

Sleeps: 8

This Silverthorne townhouse incorporates the glamour of a spa with an in-house steam room which can be enjoyed after a day of skiing at any one of four nearby ski resorts.

Where: Winter Park

Cost: $350 per night ($35 per person)

Sleeps: up to 10

This rustic log cabin boasts a whopping eight beds, a hot tub and a fire pit, all situated on a picturesque meadow. If you utilize the full ten person capacity, it costs just $35 per person. In the unlikely case that you and your travel companions get bored of the stellar mountain views, the Winter Park Resort Shuttle is located just a mile away. At the resort, you can partake in a plethora of snow activities—the most notorious of which is the scenic Snowcat Tour which starts at $59.

Where: Estes Park

Cost: $175 ($17.50 per person)

Sleeps: 10

If relaxation is your chief concern, this “spa cabin” which resides right on the Big Thompson River, should be your next stop. Within walking distance of Downtown Estes, you and your travel companions can do everything from enjoying the soothing sounds of the river to shopping to snow tubing in Hidden Valley.

Where: Breckenridge

Cost: $325 ($54 per person)

Sleeps: 6

In addition to offering brilliant views of downtown Breckenridge, this rustic and spacious condo accommodates even the laziest of skiers, with the entrance located just 500 feet from The Quicksilver Ski Lift. And though the apartment comes fully stocked with cooking amenities, there are ample gourmet restaurants within walking distance on which you can afford to splurge given a night’s stay only costs about $54 between six people.

Where: Fairplay

Cost: $68 ($17 per person)

Sleeps: 4

This funky cabin poses some unique challenges with no electricity or plumbing, but at just $17 a person, you won’t even mind chopping your own wood or supplying your own water. Not to mention it’s off-the-grid locale, which provides a peaceful setting for puzzles, games and quality time with your friends and family.

Where: Montrose

Cost: $150 ($37.50 per person)

Sleeps: 4

For most, the two biggest caveats of taking a trip are leaving their beloved pets behind and blowing a month’s salary on accommodation. This custom-built cabin, situated on the foothills of the San Juan mountains, eliminates both of those burdens. Split between four guests, the solar-powered home costs just about $38 per person and it welcomes well-trained dogs. If you’re feeling adventurous, the San Juan Mountains has world-famous ice climbing accessible to all skill sets.

Where: Breckenridge

Cost: $199 ($49 per person)

Sleeps: 4

Built in 1891, this charming cottage is located right on Main Street, Breckenridge. Although it can accommodate up to four people, it makes for a perfect romantic getaway for a couple with a fireplace and two-person whirlpool.